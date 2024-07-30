Public housing construction completed in Taipa

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has announced the completion of public housing construction on Avenida de Guimarães in Taipa, and the project has been temporarily accepted. The T1 & T2 project features three towers, offering 1,590 residential units and approximately 800 parking spaces for vehicles and motorcycles. Additional facilities include a bus terminus and a basement public car park. As maintenance work continues on Avenida de Guimarães, traffic lanes will be closed in stages from July 24 to Aug. 16, with each excavation phase lasting about a week.

