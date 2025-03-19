Public housing crisis easing as new homes become available, gov’t data shows

The long-standing demand for public housing is seeing a significant shift as new data shows an improvement in housing availability.

Last month, the government noted that the number of applications for public housing in Macau has seen a sharp decline over the past three application periods.

This marks the first time that the number of applications has fallen short of the available housing units.

According to new data from the Housing Bureau (IH), 1,166 homes are currently available to accommodate families in need, covering nearly 70% of the 1,675 applicants awaiting social housing.

This marks a contrast from the previous year when the waiting list for affordable homes was exponentially higher than the available housing stock.

Among the available homes, the distribution varies based on family size.

The largest portion of applicants consists of single-person households, numbering 890, yet only 88 one-bedroom (T1) apartments are available.

On the other hand, there is a surplus of two-bedroom (T2) units, with 957 available to accommodate 567 two-person households.

Also, there are 203 families with three members on the waiting list. The options expand slightly, while larger families—comprising four or more members—will have access to 121 three- and four-bedroom (T3 and T4) homes.

Age-wise, individuals between 23 and 44 make up the largest group of applicants, representing 41% of those waiting, followed closely by those aged 45 to 64 at 40%.

A smaller portion, 312 individuals, are over 65, while only seven applicants fall within the 18-22 age range.

Ongoing repairs

In addition to the current stock of homes ready for occupancy, 275 units are still undergoing renovations.

These repairs include essential updates such as painting, replacing doors and windows, and fixing electrical and plumbing systems.

Once these renovations are completed, the waiting list is expected to shrink considerably, leaving over 200 families still in need.

However, social housing applications remain an ongoing process, meaning new applicants continue to join the list as existing cases are resolved.

Furthermore, a major housing project is currently underway, with over 4,000 new units under construction in Zone A.

However, despite the improvements, many applicants are still awaiting further processing.

Out of the 1,675 families on the waiting list, 1,444 have yet to be notified for document submission, while only 231 have advanced in the process.

Official figures indicate that 5,978 applications have been approved from a total of 8,510 submissions.

Among the remaining cases, 1,574 were rejected due to ineligibility, 265 applicants withdrew, and 602 remain under review.

Meanwhile, authorities are monitoring potential misuse of social housing units.

In the past year, 13 cases were filed against tenants suspected of not using the homes as their primary residence or unlawfully subletting them.

Additionally, one case involved a voluntary return of a home following an administrative review.

The Housing Affairs Committee last month held its first regular meeting of 2025 to gather opinions and suggestions on public housing policies for the year.

During the meeting, members discussed proposed amendments to the economic housing ordinance’s replacement system, which would allow one-room flats to be exchanged for two-room flats.

Some members supported the initiative, believing it could encourage childbirth and help low-income families improve their living conditions. Staff Reporter