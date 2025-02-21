Public library visitors up by 9% y-o-y

Macau’s public libraries logged a total of 2.7 million visitors in 2024, indicating a growth of 9% year-on-year, according to data from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC). As cited in a TDM report, IC noted that demand for library resources has been increasing steadily, with the number of borrowers rising by 3.45%, while figures for borrowed books and audio-visual materials remained similar to 2023. Most users were teenagers or middle-aged individuals, though the proportion of children and senior citizens has also been growing.

