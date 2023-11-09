Public tender for 15 market stalls closes Nov. 16

The closing date for submission of tenders for the Horta da Mitra Market and Patane Food Court is Nov. 16, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has said. The IAM has put five stalls in Horta da Mitra Market and 10 stalls in Patane Food Court out to public tender. The 15 market stalls are available for operation of 13 categories of merchandise or cuisines, such as light meals, cooked food and aquatic products. Each tender participant can only submit a tender for a stall of one business category in a market.

Related