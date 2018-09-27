Public tender for fourth Macau-Taipa link should launch this year

The public tender for the fourth road link connecting the Peninsula to Taipa Island will be ready at the end of this year. The director of Land, Public Works and Transport (DSSOPT), Li Canfeng, wrote this in a written reply to lawmaker Lei Chan U enquiry, Hoje Macau reported.

In the reply, Li noted “at the moment, the preparatory works for the public tender are being done,” adding, “the Infrastructure Development Office will continue to follow closely the work with the purpose of reaching, as planned, the tender [stage] in 2018.”

In his reply, Li also addressed the fifth sea crossing between the same locations. The DSSOPT director advised that the preliminary feasibility study was concluded at the end of last year, and that for the time being, the bureau was undertaking different studies on several aspects of the project, namely the interference between maritime navigation and environmental assessment.

Li said results would be presented to the public as soon as the studies conclude. RM

