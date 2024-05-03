Public tender for nursing home in Zone A now open

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has opened a public tender for the construction of a nursing home in Zone A. The project, to be executed on lot A8, will encompass an area of 2,840 square meters. The building will stand at 15 floors high, including three basement levels, with a total construction area of 47,168 square meters. The project is expected to be completed within 700 working days, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Related