Q1: New firms rise to 1,117

The number of newly incorporated companies in Macau rose by 12 quarter-on-quarter to 1,117 in the first quarter of 2024, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The number of companies in dissolution decreased by three to 228. The number of companies showed a net increase of 889. Among the newly incorporated companies, 372 were operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and 339 in Business Services. The total value of registered capital of the new companies fell by 15% quarter-on-quarter to MOP203 million, of which the capital of those engaged in Research, Development & Sale of High-Tech Products and Provision of Information Technology Services totaled MOP47 million (23% of total).

