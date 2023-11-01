Q3 commercial flights surge to over 26,800

Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 3,437 trips in September, a sharp rise of 337.3% year-on-year, yet slightly lower when compared to August (4,060).

In the first three quarters this year, arriving and departing commercial flights jumped 275.7% year-on-year to 26,863 trips.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been partnering with airlines to boost tourism arrivals, offering a series of promotions.

Just recently, the bureau announced campaigns with airline companies to promote the Macau Grand Prix, such as screening marketing videos on Cathay Pacific flights.

During summer, the MGTO, together with Air Macau, organized a familiarization trip dedicated to tourism operators from Tokyo and Osaka to boost arrivals from Japan.

With the lifting of border restrictions at the beginning of 2023, the aviation industry has progressively resumed both arriving and departing international flight services with the MGTO hoping that these promotional activities will attract more visitors from this traditional source to an expanded portfolio of attractions in Macau.

Meanwhile, cross-border vehicular traffic in September jumped 57.6% year-on-year to 636,553 trips, of which light automobile trips (595,534) surged by 61.3%.

In the first three quarters of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (5,230,437 trips) soared 98.9% year-on-year, while the gross weight of containerized cargo by land (26,818 tonnes) slid by 31%. LV