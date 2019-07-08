Qingmao Border may not be ready this year

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, has reaffirmed that he has had no confirmation as to when Qingmao Checkpoint, the new border connecting Macau and Zhuhai, will open.

The official reiterated his stance a few days ago, following similar comments in April this year.

In that same month, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak promised that his staffing, facility and policy-making would be ready when the checkpoint becomes so. He has he expected that the checkpoint would be ready by the end of 2019.

Afterwards, Rosário, whose secretariat is responsible for the construction, declined any promise being made regarding the possible opening of the new checkpoint.

Several days ago, after he accompanied members of the legislature’s Commission for Follow-up on Land and Public Concession Affairs to a site visit at the future checkpoint, Rosário said that the progress of construction was “without significant flaws.”

Rosário added that even though many are speculating the opening to be by end of this year, he has not yet received any official confirmation.

All costs for the construction of the border are borne by the Macau SAR. Its current budget amounts to MOP4 billion. Staff reporter