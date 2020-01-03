Radio Taxi receiving 7,500 orders daily

Macao Radio Taxi Services Limited (Radio Taxi) is receiving 7,500 orders daily, according to a report by public broadcaster TDM.

Since April 1, 2017, Radio Taxi has operated special taxis in Macau. When the company first started operating, the local government only allowed 100 vehicles to be operated. As of today, the company is permitted to operate 300 special taxis in total, 200 of which are currently in service, with 100 blue taxis and 100 red taxis.

The 100 red taxis have been operating for approximately one month and have already caused the company’s daily orders to surge to 7,500.

Before the red taxis started operating, Radio Taxi was only able to accept between 25% and 30% of all orders received. Today, that rate has climbed to 50%, meaning that half of all orders are accepted.

Meanwhile, the company has another 100 red taxis waiting to begin operation. These cars will start hitting the roads in the second half of this year at the earliest.

A company representative said that when all 300 taxis are in service, the order-taking rate should rise to about 90%. JZ