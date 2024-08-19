Real estate faces challenges amidst a 63% sales surge

- Monday, August 19, 2024 - 18 hours ago No Comments 1,375 Views

In the second quarter of 2024, Macau’s real estate market surged, with 1,574 building units and parking spaces sold, totaling MOP9.31 billion.

This marks an increase of 63.1% in volume and 95.6% in value compared to the previous quarter.

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), Residential sales alone rose to 1,026 units, reflecting a 99.4% increase in transaction value, driven by demand for existing properties.

The average price per square meter for residential units climbed to MOP91,697, a 7.9% increase from the first quarter.

“Taipa saw the highest growth, with prices soaring by 20.9% to MOP107,601, attributed to a higher proportion of off-the-plan property transactions. Conversely, prices in the Macau Peninsula dipped slightly by 1.9%”, said DSEC.

Amid these developments, the rental market has also experienced upward pressure.

The average rent for residential units rose 1.7% to MOP135 per square meter, with Coloane leading the increase at 5.5%.

However, office rents fell 0.8%, indicating a potential softening in the commercial sector.

Despite these positive trends, challenges remain.

The construction sector is grappling with a limited supply of new residential units, with only 5,692 in the design stage and 2,210 under construction. Nadia Shaw

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Headlines Macau