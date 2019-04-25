Real estate investment failures top locals’ complaints related to mainland

Since its opening, the Macau Federation of Trade Unions’ office in Guangdong province has received more than 100 complaints from Macau residents.

The Guangdong office, which has been open in the Xiangzhou district in Zhuhai for approximately half a year, has received and served more than 300 people.

The majority of the Macau residents’ complaints were related to investment failures in mainland China’s real estate market, along with complaints concerning property management and illegal guesthouses.

According to the association’s chief representative, Lee Chong Cheng, who is also a lawmaker at the Legislative Assembly of Macau, most of the complaints were processed by the union.

This week, the federation signed a cooperation agreement with its Zhuhai counterpart, which proposes to form a lawyers’ consultation group from both sides in order to coordinate the legal matters of residents from both sides.

The agreement will also result in enhanced communication between, and training for, leaders.

The Macau Federation of Trade Unions established its Guangdong branch in September of 2018. It seeks to provide help to Macau residents who encounter problems in mainland China with respect to work, investments, business, and education. JZ

