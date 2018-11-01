Record-high 2,700 people to join Eco TrailHiker this Saturday

The MGM Macau Eco TrailHiker will take place this Saturday at MGM Cotai, with 2,700 participants registered and 250 volunteers assisting throughout the event.

Organized by Macau Trail Hiker Ltd., the annual team challenge event is title- sponsored by MGM, and is supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and other government departments. Participants will be challenging themselves and building their team spirit in the 10km Family-Fun Course, 30km Corporate Challenge, and the newly-introduced 20km Corporate Challenge.

The race will commence at the Lion Lobby of MGM Cotai and traverse the natural trails in Coloane. All entry fees will be donated to the charity organizations Association of Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers of Macao (ARTM) and Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau (AFEDMM).

According to a statement issued by the event organizers yesterday, ARTM will use the donation to support the daily operational expense of the Treatment Center and the association’s upcoming projects, while AFEDMM will utilize this year’s donations to help dual-aging families (people with intellectual disabilities and their parents), the assistance of families who have a severely or extremely severely mentally handicapped member, and early treatment support for mentally handicapped persons.

This will be the ninth edition of Macau Eco Trail Hiker and it will top the growth of previous years. From 150 teams in 2010, this year’s event has a record high of 675 teams with 2,700 total participants, all of which were registered within 60 minutes. The event has accumulated nearly MOP2.6 million in donations for charity over the past eight years.

Macau TrailHiker continues to focus on growing a Wellness Community within Macau – putting an emphasis on the proper ways to become healthy, treating wellness as a lifestyle, and sharing wellness with the community. Event organizers aim to continue to promote eco-friendly concept throughout the event by reducing the use of paper and plastic, encouraging participants to bring their own bottles and using digital certificates instead of paper.

