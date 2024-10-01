Refurbishment begins on Taipa Ferry Terminal heliport

The refurbishment of the heliport at the Taipa Ferry Terminal began last week, with a budget of MOP17.9 million.

The project, awarded to Companhia de Construção Urbana J & T Limitada, spans around 3,350 square meters and is expected to be completed by April 2025. The work involves renovating parts of the ground floor to the fourth floor of the ferry terminal building, as well as the helicopter landing pads.

Once finished, the refurbished heliport will meet operational needs and provide services such as ticketing, check-in, security screening, and boarding for helicopter passengers, according to the Public Works Bureau.

The upgrades are expected to further increase local maritime and air transport capacity while attracting customer sources from diversified markets. The Taipa Ferry Terminal, which opened on June 1, 2017, has had five helicopter pads, but no flight operations have taken place there.

The renovations come amid comments from the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, who previously suggested that helicopter services may need to relocate from the Outer Harbour terminal to allow for high-rise development in Zone A. However, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) has confirmed that operations at the Outer Harbour heliport will continue until the government finalizes new facility arrangements. Victoria Chan