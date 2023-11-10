Regional contenders aim for the gold

Starting last year, the TCR Asia Challenge will this year continue to bring fierce competition among regional racers of the TCR touring cars category.

Without last year’s glamour, when it was launched to represent the historical Macau Guia Race for touring cars, this year the TCR Asia Challenge race’s attractiveness is based on the clash between local and Hong Kong racers with many well-known and very experienced names participating.

Hong Kong’s Lo Sze Ho, second last year, and long-time Macau Grand Prix competitors Henry Lee Junior and Paul Poon top the list, along with Macau’s Wong Kiang Kuan, Ip Tak Meng, Jerónimo Badaraco, Lam Ka Chun, Chan Weng Tong, Cheong Chi On, Ng Kin Veng, and Wong Chun Hao.

The entry list also includes internet star and Malaysian driver, Leona Chin, a racer famous on the internet for her hilariously funny prank videos.

But do not get Chin wrong, she is not on the track to “play funny,” fiercely competing in many racing series on her home soil, Malaysia, and also in mainland China.

In the end, all of them are aiming for one thing only, which is the top spot on the Macau podium, with respective laurels and credits.

The race is always interesting for spectators who follow the easily recognized cars: the Honda Type R; Cupra TCR; Volkswagen Golf GTI; Audi RS3 and other models involved in the race.

The TCR Asia Challenge goes out on track on Saturday (Nov. 11) at 8:45 a.m. for Free Practice with two Qualifying sessions on the same day from 12:10 p.m.

Two races are scheduled for Sunday (Nov. 12), Race 1 at 9:05 a.m. and Race 2 at 2 p.m., of nine laps each.