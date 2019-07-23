Registration for anniversary banknotes to commence

The Bank of China and Banco Nacional Ultramarino are set to issue banknotes for the 20th Anniversary of the Return of Sovereignty of Macau with a face value of 20 patacas, with online registration set to commence next Thursday.

The joint online registration for the exchange of banknotes, which includes the four previously issued Zodiac banknotes, will be held until August 30.

Each Macau resident will be able to exchange their banknotes for five 20th Anniversary of the Return of Sovereignty of Macau banknotes issued by each issuing bank.

The tentative exchange quantity for the monkey, rooster, dog and pig zodiac banknotes of each issuing bank is six.

Depending on the final number of registrants, the actual quantity to be exchanged may be increased and will be announced after the end of the registration period, the Monetary Authority of Macao said.

The public bureau reminds residents that each resident may only register once for the exchange of the 20th Anniversary of the Return of Sovereignty of Macao banknotes and the four zodiac banknotes, with no provisions for the separate exchange of any one type of note.

Apart from the two issuing banks, residents can also select other exchange locations, including selected branches of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macao) Limited, Tai Fung Bank Limited and OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited, amongst others.

The exchange period will be held between October 21 and December 19, 2019. LV