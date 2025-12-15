Registration opens at 10 a.m. today for the Sports Bureau’s (ID) “Sport for All” recreation and fitness classes for January-February 2026. The fully online process, via the bureau’s website, mobile app, or Macau One Account, runs from today through 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. A draw on Dec. 19 will assign enrollment slots from Dec. 27–28, with remaining spots filled Dec. 29–31. In-person assistance is available at community points for seniors and at Mong-Há Sports Centre and Sports Institute headquarters for others needing help. Participants may sign up for up to two classes per phase.
Brief
Registration opens today for ‘Sport for All’ classes
Categories Macau
No Comments