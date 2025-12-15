Registration opens today for ‘Sport for All’ classes

Registration opens at 10 a.m. today for the Sports Bureau’s (ID) “Sport for All” recreation and fitness classes for January-February 2026. The fully online process, via the bureau’s website, mobile app, or Macau One Account, runs from today through 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. A draw on Dec. 19 will assign enrollment slots from Dec. 27–28, with remaining spots filled Dec. 29–31. In-person assistance is available at community points for seniors and at Mong-Há Sports Centre and Sports Institute headquarters for others needing help. Participants may sign up for up to two classes per phase.

