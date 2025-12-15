UM Hengqin Campus Breaks Ground; Partial Opening Slated for 2028

Construction officially began Friday for the University of Macau’s (UM) new campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Officials, including Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai and Hengqin Executive Committee director Anton Tai, attended the 4 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony. Spanning 375,600 square meters of land with 831,000 square meters of floor space, the campus is slated for partial opening in 2028 and full completion in 2029. The flagship project for the Macao-Hengqin International Education Town will house faculties of medicine, information science, engineering, and design, alongside a multidisciplinary research platform.

