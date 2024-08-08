Residential prices decline 3.4%

Macau’s overall residential property price index declined 3.4% quarter-on-quarter to 218.8 in the second quarter of 2024, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. Prices on the Macau Peninsula fell by 4.3%, while Taipa and Coloane saw a 0.1% increase. The index for existing homes dropped 3.1%, with the Macau Peninsula down 4.0% and Taipa/Coloane down 0.2%. However, the index for pre-sale units rose 4.5%. Compared to Q2 2023, the overall index fell 13.1%, with the Macau Peninsula down 13.7% and Taipa/Coloane down 10.6%.

