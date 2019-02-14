Residential property price index up 8.5pct in 2018

The overall residential property price index of Macau rose by 8.5 percent year-on-year to 265.5 in 2018, a slowdown from the 11.6 percent growth seen in 2017.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the indexes for existing residential units (285.0) and pre-sale residential units (274.2) increased by 8.9 percent and 11.5 percent respectively year-on-year in 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the overall residential property price index decreased by 0.6 percent over the previous period (September-November 2018) to 268.8. The indexes for the Macau Peninsula (270.9), Taipa and Coloane (259.9) both fell by 0.6 percent.

Analyzed by quarter, the residential property price index in the fourth quarter declined by 0.6 percent (268.8) compared to the third quarter (270.4). The indexes for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units fell by 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

The indexes for residential units with a usable floor area of less than 50 square meters and for those with an area between 50 to 74.9 square meters decreased by 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent respectively quarter-to-quarter, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 to 99.9 square meters increased by 1.2 percent.

