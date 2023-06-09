Residential property prices recording a recovery

The price of residential properties in Macau during the period between February and April this year registered an increase of 0.9%, the Statistics and Census Service noted.

When compared with the previous period (January – March 2023), the price indices for the Macau Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane rose, respectively, by 0.8% and 1.1%.

The price of existing buildings of an age between 11 and 20 years old increased by more, being 1.8%, while those of five years old or less increased by 1.1%.

On the other hand, the price of those aged between six and 10 years old, decreased by 0.1%.

When analyzed by size, residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square meters or more and those with a usable floor area of less than 50 square meters increased their price indices by 1.9% and 1.2%, respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square meters stayed flat.

When compared year-on-year, the overall residential property price index fell by 3.8%, with the indices for the Macau Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 4.5% and 0.6%, respectively. RM