House of Dancing Water returns to City of Dreams

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced the official return of the acclaimed aquatic show, House of Dancing Water, in May at City of Dreams.

The performance—renowned for its aerial acrobatics, dramatic storytelling, and advanced technology—will feature a refreshed production while maintaining its signature visual spectacle.

At a media event yesterday, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Lawrence Ho, emphasized the show’s commitment to setting a new global benchmark in aquatic entertainment.

After a nearly five-year hiatus, the revamped production aims to captivate audiences with an immersive theatrical experience within its purpose-built venue.

“Audiences will be thrilled by a seamless blend of acrobatics, dynamic dance choreography, and spectacular water stunts, performed by a team of nearly 300 talented cast, crew, and behind-the-scenes professionals from more than 30 countries—all in a theater designed to offer a performance unlike anything else on this mortal earth,” Ho said yesterday.

“We firmly believe that the incomparable experience offered by House of Dancing Water will position Macau as a premier live performance destination, attracting tourists from around the world and supporting the government’s initiative to establish Macau as a world center for tourism and leisure,” he added.

The reimagined House of Dancing Water will be directed by Giuliano Peparini, artistic director of Peparini Studios, and produced by Our Legacy Creations.

Under Peparini’s artistic direction, the show will maintain its original essence while adopting a refreshed narrative approach that aligns with contemporary artistic styles.

“In the near future, we’ll include plenty of innovative scenes, new characters, special performances, and surprises that I really hope will make this experience unforgettable and exciting for future audiences,” Peparini said yesterday.

“The storyline of the show is completely unique, supported by an extraordinary stage that continuously moves and transforms throughout the performances, enhanced by advanced technology, cutting-edge projection, lighting, and laser effects,” he added.

The production has presented nearly 4,000 shows since its debut in September 2010.

Tickets for the show will be available to the public starting March 10.

In 2020, amid the pandemic, the gaming operator announced that the House of Dancing Water would be suspended.

However, by the end of the year, City of Dreams acknowledged that the pandemic had significantly impacted the entertainment industry.

Due to travel restrictions, the hiatus for House of Dancing Water lasted longer than anticipated.

By late 2023, Melco was preparing for a relaunch, targeting late 2024 for the show’s return.