Residential property prices slightly decline

The overall residential property price index in Macau for September to November 2024 stands at 206.5, reflecting a 1.7% decline from the previous period, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The Macao Peninsula’s index dropped to 200.8, while Taipa & Coloane saw a smaller decrease to 229.1. Existing residential units also experienced a downturn, with their index falling by 1.5% to 222.8. Notably, properties in buildings less than five years old decreased by 1.9%, while those between six and 10 years old saw a slight increase of 0.3%.

Related