Residents accounted for travel agencies’ growth last year

The latest release from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that local travel agencies have recorded a growth of 20.7 percent in 2017 when compared to 2016 of residents travelling abroad using travel agencies. This represents an expected income of MOP8 billion to the travel agency industry.

Expenditure also rose by 19.8 percent to MOP 7.61 billion in the same period.

The income was generated from services such as package tours (MOP2.49 billion), room reservation services (MOP2.06 billion) and passenger transport ticketing (MOP 1.66 billion). These registered increases of 20.5 percent, 61.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Rentals of coaches with drivers dropped by 3.5 percent to MOP942 million.

Regarding expenditure, the purchase of goods and services and commission paid increased by 26 percent to MOP6.02 billion, accounting for 79.1 percent of the total income.

When analyzed by number of people employed, there were 18 travel agencies with 50 or more persons (increasing by an agency). The total number of people employed rose by 7.8 percent year-on-year to 2,024.

Meanwhile, there were 17 travel agencies with 30 to 49 staff (decreasing by two agencies) and the number of people employed fell by 8.9 percent to a total of 612. These travel agencies registered a total income of MOP881 million in services, up by 16.0 percent. Contributing to this growth was passenger transport ticketing (MOP388 million), which registered a surge of 49.8 percent.

For the smaller agencies (10 to 29 staff members), there was a great hike in room reservation services (MOP882 million), representing an increase of 253.2 percent.

Gross Value Added, which measures the sectorial contribution to the economy, totaled MOP1.12 billion and was up by 12.9 percent year-on-year. RM

Winners of Poker King Cup take home over HKD1.4 million

The Poker King Cup Macau 2018 has come to a close, crowning China’s Kui Song Wu as the HKD200,000 Super High Roller winner. He takes home a trophy and the first place prize of HKD1,720,000.

This is the winner’s biggest live tournament cash prize.

Held at The Venetian from September 20 to 25, the event attracted 16 entries on its first day, Pokernews reported.

One of those was a re-entry by Shan Huang, who ended up in fifth place with only four winners being paid.

Another five entries were received today before the registration period ended, including a re-entry of James Chen who finished as the runner-up and won HKD1,017,000; and Australia’s Michael Addamo, who was eliminated in the first payout spot, placing fourth and winning HKD469,000.

Meanwhile, the HKD 16,500 Main Event won by Wei Ran Pu, granting the Chinese player his first major title win and a career-high score of HKD1,464,000.

Tokuho Yoshinaga also won the Poker King Cup Macau HKD80,000 High Roller for HKD1,410,169. LV

Share this: Tweet





