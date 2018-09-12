Responsible corporate citizenship: Melco CSR initiatives for women

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a big trend in business, and when companies are serious about CSR, communities clearly stand to benefit. With its roots deep in Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s CSR strategy is founded on the vision of giving back to the community it serves and making a positive difference in the lives of others. More than just philanthropy, CSR at Melco is about creating long-term programs that provide solutions and opportunities for society, including for women’s health and wellbeing.

Recently, at an event hosted by the Health Bureau (SS) in support of breastfeeding and the promotion of a breastfeeding-friendly society, Melco received recognition from the Macao SAR government for its efforts in the area. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO, explained: “Melco was the first among local gaming operators to set up lactation rooms across all four of its major properties for use by our team-members. Melco values employees as our most important asset, and the ready-availability of lactation rooms aims to assist and support mothers returning to work after childbirth, and to provide a safe and welcoming environment in which they can best care for their family.”

Opened in 2016 and located in the heart of house areas of the integrated resorts and corporate offices, Melco’s lactation rooms are designed to provide a cozy and relaxing ambience. Each lactation room is comfortable, spacious and equipped with lounge chairs, a water source, cleaning facilities and refrigerator. In 2017, Melco even extended its lactation room facilities to benefit colleagues in their corporate office in Hong Kong.

When asked about lactation room facilities available at the workplace, Ms. Lily II. Cheong, an outbound sales executive working at City of Dreams, commented, “As I’m sure is the case for most mothers, my new journey into motherhood has been full of challenges, and I am really glad that returning to work whilst breastfeeding has not been one of them. The company’s lactation rooms offer colleagues a discreet, sanitary and relaxing environment for breastfeeding women, and flexible break times are also available to those who need to make use of the rooms for this purpose.”

Melco’s family-friendly policies were further enhanced in June, when maternity and paternity leave benefits for employees were increased from 56 days to 70 days for mothers, and from 2 days to 5 days for fathers. This benefits upgrade is in support of a study by the Macao SAR Government which showed a consensus among employers, employees and the general public to be in favour of increasing maternity and paternity leave benefits.

Priding themselves in innovative CSR initiatives, Melco has been a pioneering supporter for the promotion of women’s health. The company has collaborated with the Organization for Oncology and Translational Research (OOTR) to provide over 5,000 complimentary breast cancer screenings to local women, nearly half of whom were Melco employees. As a result of the screenings, a number of participants were diagnosed with breast cancer and able to receive prompt treatment.

Melco has also donated to the Worker’s Medical Clinic and the Women’s General Association of Macau to provide breast ultrasound tests free of charge for under-resourced women and members of labour unions and raise awareness and promote prevention for women’s health issues to the community.

