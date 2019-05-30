Restaurant workers see earnings rise 13.4%

Macau’s hotel sector had 59,516 full-time employees at the end of the first quarter of 2019, up 4.3% year-on-year, according to the latest manpower needs and wages survey released yesterday by the Statistics and Census Service. Meanwhile, earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in March rose by 1.5% year-on-year to MOP18,180.

The restaurants sector had 26,185 full-time employees, down by 2.3% year-on-year, with the average earnings rising 13.4% to MOP10,430.

At the end of the first quarter, the number of vacant posts in Restaurants (2,223) and Hotels (2,133) fell by 71 and 51 respectively year-on-year.

The employee recruitment rate (4.1%), the job vacancy rate (3.5%) and the employee turnover rate (4.3%) of the hotel sector fell by 1.7, 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points respectively year-on-year, indicating a slowdown in demand for manpower in the industry.

For restaurants, the employee recruitment rate (5.8%) and the employee turnover rate (6.9%) rose by 0.3 and 0.2 percentage points respectively, implying that the demand for manpower in the industry was relatively stable. DB