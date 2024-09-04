Rise in deposits in July

July has seen residents’ deposits increase, while loans have declined. Deposits rose by 1.8%, reaching MOP743.3 billion. Conversely, both domestic loans to the private sector and foreign loans decreased, with domestic loans falling by 0.7% to MOP528.7 billion, and foreign loans dropping by 4.3% to MOP529.7 billion. Data from the Monetary Authority indicates that the loan-to-deposit ratio for residents decreased from 57% at the end of June to 56.4% by the end of July. Additionally, the proportion of overdue loans rose slightly from 4.6% to 4.7%.

