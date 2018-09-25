Rosário arrested in crypto fraud

Local businessman Frederico dos Santos Rosário has been arrested by the Judiciary Police (PJ) for suspected fraud involving cryptocurrency investments with local investors, the PJ informed.

According to information from a PJ spokesperson heard by TDM Radio yesterday afternoon, on August 1, Rosário filed a complaint with the police, saying he had been tricked into a cryptocurrency investment scheme.

The PJ investigation concluded that the businessman is, in fact, a partner of Dennis Lau, the Hong Kong investor whom Rosário was complaining about. Both had colluded in a scheme to attract investors in Macau, and are potentially guilty of having misled the local investors while claiming that the scheme was a “low-risk investment with high profits.”

Rosário was bailed out of police custody last night for a sum of MOP50,000. He is now obliged to present himself at the police station on a weekly basis.

The case involves a total of 71 victims and a total of MOP14.2 million that has gone missing. The scam allegedly promised the investors that they would receive a monthly return of 25 percent.

Following a disagreement between the partners, last month Rosário announced that he was filing a lawsuit against Lau for defamation.

Share this: Tweet





