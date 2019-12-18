Rua da Barca kiosk to be replaced with automatic machine

The last operating post kiosk, which is located on Rua da Barca, will be replaced by an automatic postal machine after 2019, the Post and Communication Bureau has said in response to an inquiry by the Times.

The Times made the inquiry because there was no explanation as to what would replace the post kiosk, if anything.

“To cope with urban development and to provide 24-hour postal services in the district, the post kiosk will be replaced by an automatic stamp vending machine at the same location,” the bureau indicated in their reply, adding that the exact launch date of the new facility would be announced later.

On social media, netizens expressed their sadness about the closure of the post kiosk. A report by the Times was posted to a Facebook group about historical aspects of Macau. As of press time, the post had generated more than 660 reactions, 265 of which were “sad reactions”.

Netizens revisited their memorable moments with the post kiosk, such as frequenting it 30 years ago and posting letters to friends when they were young. One netizen even said that they had sent a lot of job application letters at the kiosk. Some netizens suggested that the bureau turn it into a snack kiosk. AL