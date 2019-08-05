Ruins of St. Paul’s closed tomorrow for maintenance

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will conduct weeding maintenance on the façade of the Ruins of St Paul’s and inspect the bronze statues of the façade from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, according to a statement from the SAR culture authority. During maintenance, the forecourt and the monument’s site – including the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt – will not be accessible to the public. In addition, to ensure public safety, barricades will be temporarily placed in front of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, separating the maintenance area from the public. Residents and tourists visiting the area should take these access restrictions into account, the IC advised.

IFT offers tourism training insight to Guizhou students

Thirty-two high school students and teachers from Congjiang County in Guizhou province attended a “learning and experience camp” at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) late last month. During their four-day visit to the IFT, teachers and students were introduced to the tourism-related degrees offered by the education institution. In addition, the camp included a site visit to the Galaxy Macau integrated resort, where students were able to learn more about the operation of a large-scale tourism and leisure property. The students visited historical sites in Macau, including the A-Ma Temple, the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Mandarin’s House, and learnt about the world heritage status of the central parts of the city.

UM introduces primary school science camp

Events at the University of Macau’s (UM) summer camps and summer programs will attract nearly 1,000 local and overseas students this year. The programs cover disciplines such as microelectronics, Chinese medical sciences, artificial intelligence, science promotion, biomedical sciences, and Portuguese and English language. According to UM, the camps and programs held over the summer help students discover their talents and interests. This year, UM will offer a summer camp for primary school students for the first time. Titled “Primary Students STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Summer Camp,” the courses will help participants learn more about science in everyday life through interactive games and scientific experiments.