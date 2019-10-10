RWC review | Wales edges Fiji in a thriller

Left winger Josh Adams scored a hat trick of tries as Wales reached the quarterfinals beating Fiji 29-17 in a pulsating Pool D match yesterday.

Wales hit back from 10-0 down and meets either England or France in the quarterfinals.

The Flying Fijians take the plane home after going out in style.

Only five points separated them with about 10 minutes left, but fullback Liam Williams gave Wales breathing space with a converted try.

A chaotic first half produced seven tries, but only three were given.

Referee Jerome Garces referred five to video review, of which three were ruled out — two by Wales, one by Fiji.

Another try, scored by Fiji No. 8 Viliame Mata late in the half, didn’t need the TMO because the forward pass to him was so evident.

Adams crossed three times in the first half, but one got chalked off. Wales flanker Josh Navidi also got one disallowed by the TMO.

The two Fiji first-half tries given went to right winger Josua Tuisova and fullback Kini Murimurivalu inside eight minutes, by which time Fiji scrumhalf Frank Lomani had one ruled out by TMO for a forward pass from left winger Semi Radradra.

There were three first-half sinbins: Two for Fiji, after Wales hooker Ken Owens got his early on for a dangerous tackle on Mata, launching him over his shoulder.

Flanker James Davies got sin-binned in the second half — on World Cup debut.

His older brother Jonathan Davies set up Williams with a brilliant backhand offload.

The 33,000 fans at Oita Stadium certainly got their money’s worth. WALES 29, FIJI 17, AP