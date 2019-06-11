Sabrina Ho given HKD500m house for engagement

Sabrina Ho, daughter of local gambling tycoon Stanley Ho and lawmaker Angela Leong, recently held her engagement party. The engagement itself was announced in March on social media platform Instagram, and is due to be held next year in Portugal.

Instagram photos posted by Sabrina’s younger brother Mario showed that she was dressed in an traditional Chinese-style red gown for the engagement party. Reports say she was offered a HKD500-million house and HKD100-million in golden jewelry as gifts.

Her fiancé is Thomas Xin, a student at Harvard University, where Ho also studied. Xin is reported to be the second generation of a business family.

On March 7, Ho wrote in a social media post that she had been preparing to surprise her parents.

Her mother, Leong, has disclosed that her daughter hinted at a “surprise,” which she immediately understood.

Sources say the 28-year-old has been pregnant for six months now.