Sai Van wooden promenade proposal shelved

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has shelved Sai Van Lake’s wooden promenade project amid great controversies among residents. According to a report by Cheng Pou, the IAM dropped off the proposal after receiving numerous disapproving comments from residents, as well as opposition from members of the IAM advisory committee. However, the halt is still temporary, and the bureau says it will continue discussions on the project. The vice chairman of IAM’s administration committee, Lo Chi Kin, pledged to conduct a public consultation in residents ask for the promenade in the future.

UM installs surveillance cameras in more classrooms

The University of Macau yesterday backtracked on its plan to install CCTV surveillance cameras in all of its classrooms. The institution had originally claimed that the installation was for “protecting the safety of the employees and students” and “protecting the assets and facilities of UM.” However, in response to negative public opinion on the matter, UM now says it will only install surveillance cameras in areas used for examinations. As of today, UM has a total of 19 classrooms where CCTV cameras are already installed.

International construction forum opens tomorrow

The 10th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) will be held in Macau tomorrow and Friday. The event seeks to serve as a networking platform for Chinese companies in the construction sector to expand their business in overseas regions. According to a statement from the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, “after nine years of growth, the IIICF has built itself into an annual industrial gala on the international stage.” In the past nine years, more than 90 co-operation agreements have been signed and put into action.