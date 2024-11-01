Sam will retain three current secretaries in new cabinet, official announcement imminent

Chief Executive-designate Sam Hou Fai will retain at least three key secretaries from the current administration in his new cabinet, “signaling an emphasis on stability in Macau’s governance,” sources familiar with the matter told the Times. An official announcement on the new government lineup is expected in the coming days.

As the former top judge prepares to take office, reliable sources indicate that André Cheong, the Secretary for Administration and Justice; Wong Sio Chak, the Secretary for Security; and Elsie Ao Ieong U, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, are expected to stay on.

While Sam’s choice appears to favor continuity, there is notable speculation regarding Raimundo do Rosário, the current Secretary for Transport and Public Works.

Although Rosário was reportedly invited to continue in his role, an insider told the Times that “Raimundo is leaving the post; he’s already packing.” Final confirmation is pending, and people close to Rosário’s office hint that his decision could be influenced by personal factors rather than policy shifts.

An observer of these matters, who asked to remain anonymous, said that beyond seeking stability and continuity, “if that is confirmed, it shows the new leadership’s recognition of the work done well by some policy secretaries and their loyalty over the last five years.”

In contrast to Raimundo’s “uncertain position,” sources indicate that the current Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, will be replaced.

Ip Sio Kai, a prominent lawmaker and the Deputy General Manager of the Bank of China (Macau branch), is the leading candidate for this role. Having served as the director of Sam Hou Fai’s campaign office, Ip’s close alignment with Sam’s vision makes him “a strong contender to drive Macau’s economic agenda in the upcoming administration.”

Sam Hou Fai’s strategy “appears to blend experienced leadership with fresh perspectives,” the observer added, particularly in areas critical to the city’s economic future.

The Chief Executive-elect is currently in Beijing to receive formal recognition from the State Council confirming his official appointment as the sixth-term Chief Executive.

His tenure begins on December 20, the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR, following a decision made at a State Council meeting presided over by Premier Li Qiang.

The State Council’s appointment confirms the Oct. 13 election results, in which Sam secured the top post with 394 out of 398 possible votes. Paulo Coutinho & Renato Marques