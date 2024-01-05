Sands China announces bonus, along with salary increase

Sands China Ltd. announced a discretionary bonus for all eligible full-time team members on Jan. 31, as well as a salary increase effective March 1.

Discretionary bonuses are usually paid by the gaming operators to their employees during Chinese New Year and summer. MGM had announced theirs earlier this week.

In a statement, the gaming operator said that on Jan. 31, a discretionary bonus equivalent to one month’s pay will be paid to non-management team members who have been with the company for one year or more.

For management team members, the discretionary bonus will be paid based on the company’s Management Incentive Plan.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced a salary increase that takes effect March 1, a move the government had previously called for.

Eligible full-time team members earning monthly salaries up to MOP13,000 (before tax) will receive a pay rise of MOP 600, while eligible full-time team members earning monthly salaries above MOP 13,000 (before tax) will receive a 2.5% pay rise.

In a Legislative Assembly plenary session back in August, the Chief Executive announced the proposal to increase civil servants’ wages, and called on the gaming concessionaires to follow suit.

“I can only negotiate with the gaming concessionaires and hope that post-pandemic they can assume their social responsibilities. We can and will follow up on this matter, but we cannot order them to do so,” the CE previously remarked.

Late last year, Uniqlo Macau also announced a salary adjustment for its frontline store staff, with an average increment of approximately 10%, effective from October 2023. LV