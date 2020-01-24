Sands China announces discretionary bonus

Sands China has announced a discretionary bonus to all eligible full-time employees in recognition of their contributions to the company last year.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the gaming operator, the discretionary bonus equivalent to one month’s pay was paid to all non-management employees who have been with the company for one year or more.

A discretionary bonus will also be paid to all management employees based on the company’s “Management Incentive Plan.” Those who have worked for Sands China for less than one year will receive prorated bonuses if they joined the company before October 1, 2019, and were still employed on January 23, 2020.

“Sands China is again very pleased to announce a discretionary bonus and salary increase for our team members, whom we consider our most valuable asset,” said Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China.

In addition, the company will increase the salaries of all eligible employees effective March 1, benefiting 99% of Sands China’s more than 29,000 workforce.

According to the casino operator’s statement, full-time employees earning monthly salaries less than or equal to MOP13,000 (before tax) will receive a pay rise of MOP500, resulting in a salary increase of between 3.8% and 4.7%. Eligible full-time employees earning monthly salaries above MOP13,000 (before tax) will receive a 2% pay rise.

