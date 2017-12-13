Sands China celebrates local suppliers, awards exceptional companies

Sands China Ltd. held its 2017 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards at The Venetian Macao last month, where the company recognised the cooperation and services of several of its outstanding suppliers.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the awards are a global initiative of Sands China’s parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The awards night aims to annually celebrate the integrated resort operator’s suppliers for the extra effort and initiative as Sands China’s key partners.

“For five years now, Sands China has held these awards to recognise the most outstanding of our suppliers,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

“Sands China considers our suppliers to be partners in our mutual success. So whether large corporations, small businesses, or micro-enterprises, it is our pleasure to recognise the suppliers who have demonstrated the highest levels of professionalism and service – not only during normal business operations, but even under extreme circumstances such as after Typhoon Hato,” the president added.

Wong remarked that it is through working hand-in-hand that the company is better able to fulfil its company strategy of delivering unforgettable experiences to local and international guests and visitors.

Last year, Sands China has 375 SME suppliers, and this year, it has over 430, showing their strong support to local sources.

Nearly 30 companies were nominated for this year’s Sands Supplier Excellence Awards by Sands China’s business units and employees, carefully selected from among thousands of service providers and suppliers that work with the company.

The companies nominated represent diverse industries like construction and development; furniture, fixtures and equipment; facilities and services; hotel supplies; food and beverage; and many others.

In line with the Macao government’s initiative to “buy local”, this year’s winners include long-established local companies that have contributed to Macau’s development over the years.

As in prior years, the 2017 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards featured entertainment and an appreciation dinner.

More than 400 participants were invited, in which nearly 300 representing 144 suppliers – mostly from Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Awards were given to distinguished suppliers in seven categories: small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME), corporate culture and sustainability, cost management, service excellence, project management, total quality management, and innovation.

This year, the service excellence category has been expanded to include a total of four awards recognising outstanding local suppliers who made significant contributions to Macau’s recovery effort and fully supported Sands China’s daily operations and typhoon relief effort after Typhoon Hato caused extensive damage to the city in August.

“We can see that the whole Macau is with one heart. Macau recovered relatively fast from this typhoon,” Wong recalled.

“Our services were not stopped and this is all due to our suppliers. Some delivered products to us even when the transportation was inconvenient so that they’d be able to deliver the goods on time. Some awards, especially the high quality services is proposed for them,” he added.

Winners of the awards were selected by a judging committee comprised of Sands China executive management.

Wong pledged to increase its collaboration with all its local suppliers, particularly to the winners of the night.

“Normally our procurement department will evaluate, if the suppliers are qualified and are good, our confidence will naturally grow, thus we will make big orders from them,” said the president.

“The whole prize is to encourage all to do better, we all hope that everyone can improve their service towards this orientation.”

Judges examine a range of criteria including suppliers’ leadership, vision and strategy; product consistency and process capability; and creative partnership opportunities, among other criteria. Besides some large companies, five out of the ten winners are local SMEs (Chao Pak Kei, Legumes E Hortalicas Lei Kei Limitada, Chi Kei Fo Van, Hang Fong Hong (Macau) Limited, and Long Tin), a testament to Sands China’s ongoing support of local Macau enterprises.

Initiator of the global event, Norbert Riezler, senior vice president and chief procurement and sustainability officer for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is confident of the group’s local suppliers.

As the night was a night to celebrate the suppliers’ hard work, Riezler stressed that Sands China tremendously values local sourcing and has plans on expanding its figures.

“This year we’re going to source around MOP11.6 billion. About MOP9 billion will be sourced locally, which is almost 80 percent. Of that, MOP2.4 billion will be sourced from local SMEs,” the executive shared.

As the integrated resort operator aims to keep these figures rising, Sands China have developed a procurement academy where it trains its local suppliers with a comprehensive programme.

“Local sourcing in Macau and developing them is extremely important to us and the company,” said Riezler.

“We plan on raising the bar next year,” he added.

Winners’ testimonies

“Our business is about five times than our previous business. We are really happy that Sands is leading us to grow. Sands introduced us to many things. In fact, they are leading us to let us improve, in Macau, there must be enterprises like Sands China to lead everyone, then we all can improve.” – Long Tin

“Our business had a great leap. Moreover, we need to improve our management to bring more brands from all over the world to Sands China, to let them choose.

We will go to different exhibitions to look for products. As an SME , I’m happy and honored to have received such award.” – Chao Pak Kei

