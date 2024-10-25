Sands China denies charging entry fees at integrated resorts

Sands China has denied ever charging any entry fees to its integrated resorts in the region, according to a report by Inside Asian Gaming.

The clarification comes amid calls for a crackdown on illegal tour group operators who have been reportedly charging customers to enter Sands China’s properties.

Sands China has told Inside Asian Gaming, “Since its roots in Macau, Sands China has never charged any entrance fees at any of its resorts. We will continue to welcome visitors from all over the world to experience the charms of a world center of tourism and leisure.”

The issue came to light after a report on the mainland social platform “Little Red Book” (Xiaohongshu), which alleged a mainland tour group had charged its guests RMB200 each to enter Venetian Macao.

However, Sands China was not implicated in the incident and has now firmly denied the practice.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has noted the allegations and warned any licensed tour group operator found engaging in such practices would be fined and could potentially lose its license.

Macau Travel Industry Council president Andy noted that many such instances often involve unlicensed operators.

“Travel agencies must not give wrong information to mainland tourists and should not deceive them,” Wu said, adding that tour group operators must list all expenses when customers sign up for their services.

The tourism industry has called on the MGTO to strengthen its crackdown on illegal tour group operators, as these incidents have the potential to tarnish the reputation of the region as a world-class tourism and leisure destination. Victoria Chan