Sands China holds mega event to showcase Macau offerings in Singapore

Sands China Ltd. commenced its ‘The Macao Showcase’ at its sister property, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore yesterday, in a bid to showcase Macau’s gastronomy, fashion, arts & culture, and wellness.

Running for three days from June 7-9, the event is the first major event organised by Sands China in an overseas market post pandemic.

“We hope this event, the first of many, helps increase Macau’s profile as an international leisure and MICE destination, thereby attracting more international visitors and extending their length of stay,” said Sands China president, Wilfred Wong.

“We are especially pleased to use this opportunity to highlight some of Macau’s local SMEs, helping them reach a global audience,” he added.

The tradeshow’s design creates a “picture-perfect Macau ambiance with landmarks like the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Travessa da Paixao, and symbolic visuals including the city’s signature cobblestone streets, pedicabs and park benches,” according to a statement issued by the gaming operator.

Meanwhile, the anticipated “MICE & Luxury Forum” will kick off with a wellness breakfast at Heliconia Ballroom today.

A lineup of international thought leaders and MICE specialists will discuss a wide range of trending topics in the industries in five themed sessions. The forum will also be live-streamed to The Londoner Macao’s Smart Stage, a hybrid MICE broadcast space, inviting Macau’s college students and MICE association members to participate and connect internationally.

Culinary treasures from the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy are also on offer, as well as a bazaar featuring Made-in-Macau wellness products such as kombucha, skincare and healing gemstones is available for guests to experience.

Staff Reporter