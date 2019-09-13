Sands China honors employees at graduation ceremony

Sands China Ltd. held its Diversified Local Talent Graduation Ceremony for the Sands China Academy this week to celebrate the achievements of its local employees that participated in the company’s human resource development programmes.

Three key areas of the company’s focus are horizontal and vertical management talent development, professionalism training, and development of industry professionals outside of the gaming operator.

During the ceremony, company employees participated in a sharing session featuring a video presentation, a quiz show and a performance.

Some of the initiatives celebrated were the first of their kind in Macau and are now being offered to those who are not direct employees of Sands China, such as those employed by the company’s partners.

A total of 6,200 participants graduated in 2018-2019.

Sands China Ltd. president Wilfred Wong and officiating guests presented certificates to graduating employees, and representatives of retailers and SME suppliers.

“Learning is a lifelong process,” said Wong. “Sands China is more than pleased to provide a diversity of initiatives for local talent, not only by providing short-term courses, but by offering a continuous, fruitful learning experience.”

According to the gaming operator, the academy has provided over 8.3 million training hours to employees to date, including more than 1.7 million training hours delivered in 2018.

According to the president, Sands China Academy will “continue to help team members grow along with the company.” LV