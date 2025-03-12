Sands China launches integrated resort leader development program

Sands China hosted a presentation event yesterday, showcasing the company’s achievements in talent development through the Sands China Academy.

The event also marked the launch of the Sands China Integrated Resort Leader Development Program, designed to cultivate future leaders in the integrated tourism and leisure industry.

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, spoke at the event, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to nurturing talent.

“For over two decades, Sands has been committed to developing local talent and fully supports the Macau government’s policy of ‘Building Macau through Talent Training,” he said.

Founded in 2015, the Sands China Academy provides a platform for talent development across various sectors, including food and beverage, hotel operations, and business analysis.

According to the gaming operator, more than 3,600 participants have joined the academy’s programs, with over 3,300 successfully graduating.

The academy collaborates with the government, local and international higher education institutions, and other educational organizations to enhance tourism services and establish industry standards.

Wong noted the academy’s expansion in 2023, adding eight sub-academies: MICE, hospitality, integrated resort management, entertainment, facilities, responsible gaming, procurement, and retail.

“The ‘four dimensions’ of talent development include knowledge accumulation, professional qualifications, industry exchanges, and practical application,” he said.

“The ‘eight directions’ represent the eight sub-academies, each cultivating outstanding talent for society and various industries.”

Grant Chum, CEO and executive director of Sands China, discussed the new Integrated Resort Leader Development Program.

“The tourism industry’s growth requires diverse professionals and visionary leaders to shape its future,” he said. “We are proud to launch this program, designed to enhance strategic decision-making skills among management.”

The program will collaborate with Cornell University and talent assessment service provider SHL to develop a professional curriculum. The goal is to help participants explore the management practices of leading global enterprises while strengthening their leadership abilities.

Insights on workplace learning

Trainees from the Sands China Academy recently discussed the value of workplace training during an event showcasing the company’s talent development initiatives.

Tiffany Ngai, a trainee at the Sands MICE Academy specializing in Convention and Exhibition Management, highlighted the practical skills gained through workplace experience.

“There are many things you learn in the workplace that are completely different from what you learn in school,” she said. Ngai, who studies cultural entrepreneurship, became interested in the exhibition industry due to city’s growing tourism and exhibitions sector.

“Part of cultural entrepreneurship is related to tourism or exhibitions, and I saw that the Labour Affairs Bureau launched a plan, so I wanted to try applying,” she explained.

Alice Wu, a trainee at the Sands Integrated Resort Management Academy, shared her journey as a recent graduate.

“I was a fresh graduate when I first started working,” she said, stressing the importance of workplace training in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience.

Wu, who specializes in data science, highlighted the relevance of the resort analyst program for fresh graduates. “The resort analyst program is particularly suitable for fresh graduates studying Data Science,” she said. “The current wave of AI is very attractive, and this project allows fresh graduates to get in touch with the work content of different departments.” Victoria Chan