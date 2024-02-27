Sands China Presenting Japanese Contemporary Art Exhibition at Sands Gallery – Now Open

Sands China is co-hosting its first-ever Japanese art extravaganza in 2024 – “Japanese Contemporary Art Exhibition” – at Sands Gallery until March 30, with over 90 artworks showcased.

Proudly presenting six contemporary artists, this is the first time Sands Gallery is featuring Japanese artists – heeding the Macau government’s call for local integrated resort operators to expand their non-gaming portfolios with diversified offerings.

By this, the gallery aims to showcase the essence of contemporary Japanese art and culture with some cutting-edge, diverse artwork, offering an enriching and rewarding art experience.

The exhibition is being presented as part of the 2024 Macao Japan Spring Festival organized by Silk Entertainment Limited. Co-organized by Sands China and supported by the Kyoto Prefecture of Japan, the City Government of Kyoto, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the 2024 Macao Japan Spring Festival is a two-month-long, multi-event festival, punctuated by popular idol performances, culinary experiences and art immersions at Sands China properties.

The exhibition is presenting some of Japan’s finest contemporary artists including Kunihiko Nohara, Takaoki Tajima, Hiroya Yoshikawa, Nami Okada, Keitoku Toizumi and Ryosuke Kawahira, all of whom are exclusive artists to gallery UG.

Japan’s gallery UG is one of the country’s largest contemporary art galleries. Over 25 years old, it is built upon a philosophy of discovering and nurturing young artists. Currently, it has showrooms in New York and Osaka, as well as two galleries in Tokyo.

It is Sands China’s continuous goal to support the growth of arts and culture in Macau, aligning with the government’s ‘tourism+’ policy.

Such vibrant events enrich the non-gaming experiences of residents and visitors, strengthening the city’s cultural and artistic growth.

“This new exhibition is part of Sands China’s ongoing commitment to the diversification of art and culture in Macau, and provides a platform for promoting extensive exchange and cooperation among local and international art talent as we help strengthen Macau’s international image of multiculturism and inclusiveness,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd.

“Sands Gallery is proud to host this exhibition in support of ‘tourism + art’ in Macau, helping attract international tourists and residents with our expansive non-gaming portfolio.”

Eiichiro Sasaki, owner of gallery UG, stated: “Sands Gallery gives me a museum-like feeling. Therefore, being able to divide these spaces appropriately into different showrooms, allowing artists with different characteristics to have independent exhibition areas and display their works clearly, has become our curatorial mission this time.”

“Macau left me with the impression of a ‘playground for adults’ in the past, and this exhibition is also themed around ‘Happy Aura, Happy Taste,’ carefully selecting six artists whose works can bring a sense of happiness to everyone.”

Sands Gallery, which launched in 2022, has been dedicated to introducing a greater diversity of art exhibitions to Macau, as well as promoting the sustainable development of the local art and cultural industry. This permanent art space was born out of Sands China’s increased investment in art and cultural development and its commitment to support the SAR government’s strategy for non-gaming development.

About the Artists and Their Works

1- Kunihiko Nohara, a Hokkaido-born and raised artist and sculptor, unveils mesmerising wooden sculptures that transcend convention. His unique motifs blend abstract imagery with vibrant colors, infusing an avant-garde essence into his creations. Each sculpture is a world of its own, with signature characters wearing underwater goggles symbolizing the enigmatic faces and images of individuals in our modern, information-based society.

2- Takaoki Tajima’s artistic prowess shines through his exceptional skill in exploring the intricate relationship between colors. With simple yet bold compositions, he mesmerises viewers, inviting them to delve into the mysterious expressions and movements of his characters.

3- Hiroya Yoshikawa, the fourth-generation owner and craftsman of Yoshikawa Sensyo, presents his remarkable technique that seamlessly merges traditional Kyo Yuzen dyeing with contemporary aesthetics. His exquisite kimonos and artworks transform dye meticulously applied within the silk into living art.

4- Nami Okada, a trailblazing contemporary artist from Gunma prefecture, takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through captivating landscape paintings. Inspired by her personal experiences, memories and recollections, Okada beautifully captures real places, exploring the theme of nostalgia with enchanting allure.

5- Discover the surrealistic wonders of Keitoku Toizumi, renowned for his technical precision. His meticulously crafted scenes, often featuring toys, transport viewers to a world where reality and fiction intertwine. The acclaimed Pink Army series represents the intriguing gap between the real and the imagined.

6- Ryosuke Kawahira fearlessly channels childhood experiences into a unique form of creative expression. Through vibrant canvas works, he transforms memories, including childhood incidents like bed-wetting, into captivating art. Highly regarded for his distinctive and colorful portrayal of underpants, Kawahira’s artistic mastery shines through.