Sands China showcases museum-quality ceramics exhibition as part of Art Macao

To support the Macau SAR’s mega-art project, Art Macao 2019, Sands China Ltd. has launched a museum-quality ceramics exhibition: All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics, featuring a total of 90 ceramic masterpieces from outstanding artists from 13 different countries and regions.

The largest and highest-level ceramic art exhibition in the Greater Bay Area to date, the exhibition will run at multiple Sands China properties.

The exhibition was curated over the course of 10 months by internationally renowned ceramic artist Caroline Cheng, who convened a meeting of 27 artists from all over the world to create ceramic works under the theme of All That’s Gold Does Glitter – a nod to Sands China’s name in Chinese, “Golden Sand.”

The majority of the works on display at All That’s Gold Does Glitter were created especially for the exhibition, and all contain elements in the colour gold in line with the theme.

“With 2019 being a celebratory year marking the Macau SAR’s 20th anniversary and Sands Macao’s 15th anniversary, Sands China is very pleased to support the inaugural Art Macao with this exhibition,” said Dr Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

“Our company understands the importance of culture and arts, and we are excited to have an internationally renowned artist of Ms. Cheng’s calibre curate this unique exhibition for us. We hope the exhibition can help promote Macau’s cultural and creative industries, and inspire local Macau artists in their personal and professional creative endeavours.”

Dr Wong has applauded the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture for its patronage, to the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office for their support.

“Staging this museum-quality exhibition in the main lobby of The Venetian Macao – where daily visitation is over 100,000 – was a significant challenge for both the company and our curator. The outcome is awe-inspiring,” he added, noting that the resulting exhibition has become a miracle.

With China as the birthplace of porcelain, Sands China selected the material as the exhibition’s featured art form in homage to Macau’s rich history as a vital centre in the global ceramics’ trade.

Macau was an important hub in the Maritime Silk Road, as testified by the many fragments of 16th and 17th century Kraak porcelain still buried on the coast. The powerful connection between ceramics and Chinese and Macanese civilizations made it an ideal choice for Sands China’s exhibition.

As the theme is also heavily in line with the characteristics of Sands China’s hotel properties, which echo glamor and sophistication, the curator remarked that the exhibition reflects Sands China, Art Macao and the call for creativity and innovation.

“They are all technically well made. I didn’t want to have one [artwork] that is not technically good to come and participate in this exhibition,” said Cheng.

For Cheng’s “Prosperity” masterpiece, located at one of the entrances of The Venetian Macao, her oriental-designed piece consists of intricately handmade porcelain butterflies with real gold luster sewn on a Chinese dress.

Each butterfly in the work – all of different shapes – is composed of nine pieces of unglazed color porcelain clay. It is made by the local artists of Jingdezhen with their fingertips and palms. When all the components are formed, they are fired in Jingdezhen and transported to Shanghai by hand. It takes two months to make two thousand butterflies, and the largest piece of Prosperity uses over 15,000 ceramic butterflies.

Cheng described the whole Art Macao project as a fantastic idea, making use of the city’s creativity and freedom to showcase art, paving the way to lead by example.

“We are able to showcase really good exhibitions to lead the way in Macau,” said the artist.

“Sands China has the best exhibition this time at Art Macao because we built this. I called several artists to set up the show and we started from scratch. Usually an exhibition like this would take two years, not ten months,” Cheng added.

Cheng has shared her appreciation towards the gaming operator for supporting the art industry and for providing her with the opportunity to bring together works from this incredible selection of global talent and share the beauty and joy of ceramics at this unique exhibition.

“I think Art Macao should continue and improve, and really become the event that people would want to come to. It could be biennale,” Cheng remarked.

“It is a pleasure to be able to share my passion for ceramic art with the people of Macao and its visitors from around the world. I am grateful for Sands China’s support of our industry,” she added.

The exhibition runs at multiple Sands China properties until October 9 and features over 90 ceramic masterpieces.

All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics is being held across four venues: The Venetian Macao; The Parisian Macao; the Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and Sands Macao. The exhibition is expected to welcome more than 100,000 daily visitors.

In addition, the exhibition is lending four of its feature works to the Macao Museum of Art from June 6 to Oct. 8 for display at Art Macao’s main exhibition: Jason Walker’s intricately illustrated Wildflowers, Trudy Golley’s illuminated Great Wave and Vipoo Srivilasa’s whimsical Plantimals, among many other outstanding works.

Among them, three pieces were created by three well-known deceased ceramic artists, whose artworks are part of Cheng’s personal collection and are on loan for the exhibition.

All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics is presented under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, and is supported by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office.

The exhibition is part of Art Macao 2019, a six-month mega international arts and cultural event organised by the SAR government, with the participation of hotels, integrated resorts, and foreign consulates.

The event line-up features the International Art Exhibition and a variety of other events, including diverse musical, dance and theatrical performances, and art installations in outdoor public spaces.

Sands China brings in artists, facilitates exchange

Sands China has brought in a total of 21 artists from 13 different countries and regions to take part in the official opening ceremony of All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics.

This opportunity allowed the artists to explain and share the inspiration for their works showcased in the exhibition.

Vipoo Srivilasa’s, a Thai-born, Melbourne-based artist, curator and arts activist, said that Sands China’s initiative of bringing artists to promote their artwork is essential in bringing art closer to the public.

“I think it’s quite important because it creates a bridge between our works and the audience. Sometimes big art fairs only have the artworks without having the artists present, and it becomes mechanical and soulless,” said Srivalasa.

“Having this resort as a place to exhibit the artworks is a good idea; it takes the artworks to a new context,” the artist added.

Echoing the sentiment, Trudy Golley, whose creations are in public and private collections in Canada, China, Denmark and Australia, said that the positioning of their artworks makes them more accessible to the public.

“When people go to museums, they feel a little bit intimidated by the works. […] if it’s in a more public kind of setting, then it reaches more people where they feel more comfortable and that is really important,” said Golley, who showcases a total of four art pieces, two of which are in the Macao Museum of Art.

“I feel really privileged to be here and be able to make that connection,” she added.

Sands China has aimed to facilitate international exchanges at a personal level by bringing in international artists, many of whom are in the SAR for the first time.