Sands China singles out Responsible Gaming, appoints Winnie Wong chief officer

Sands China Limited (SCL) recently appointed Winnie Wong to the position of Chief Responsible Gaming Officer and VP of Special Gaming Projects in a strategic move that “shows the operator’s dedication” to reinforcing a culture of responsible gaming in the Macau community, the Times learned yesterday.

In a brief telephone interview with MDT, Wong described what her new role entails: “To design and drive Responsible Gaming (RG) strategies that are tailored to suit Macau’s needs, [and] to develop the RG program, which reduces risk gambling and improves [gambling] safeguards and helps guests make informed choices.”

“Sands has always been a good corporate citizen; our corporate program – applicable to the whole Sands group – called Project Protect was launched in August 2018,” she added.

“Responsible Gaming (RG) is one of the three pillars under Project Protect. The company is committed to proactively drive RG efforts and lead the industry’s best practice.”

Winnie Wong joined Sands China in 2014, with 18 years of diverse and extensive professional experience under her belt, to head corporate communications and community affairs. In her previous position, she was already supervising RG initiatives.

However, in her new role, which singled out responsible gaming from community affairs, “more focus and dedication will be given to this particular and important area of the industry.” PC

Share this: Tweet



