The Macau Healthy Family Index Survey 2024 highlights critical issues surrounding work-life balance and family dynamics in the region. Conducted with over 1,000 respondents primarily from Macau, the survey reveals a concerning trend: 70% of participants reported working overtime, significantly detracting from their overall life satisfaction.

Ip Mei Kam coordinator of the Sheng Kung Hui (SKH) Macau Social Services Coordination Office, stated yesterday, “The need for empathy training has become increasingly evident due to the challenges surrounding emotional health. We should let children and parents know how to accept, be productive, and express emotions from an early age.” This emphasis on emotional skills is vital for fostering healthy family relationships and informed parenting strategies.

“In addition to listening to words, they all want to know whether there are professional scientific data on children’s growth,” said one Ms. Ye, program coordinator involved in these parenting strategy discussions. This collaborative effort aims to create a more harmonious environment for families as stakeholders work together to build a supportive community.

“We hope that together with different departments of the government and friends who care about family topics, we can work together to build a better, more harmonious, and family-oriented place for us,” she concluded.

The survey found that long working hours correlate with lower scores in life balance. The average satisfaction score regarding work-life balance was recorded at 6.04 points, indicating that many families struggle to maintain equilibrium between professional responsibilities and personal time.

Despite these challenges, respondents reported an average happiness score of 7.25 points, reflecting a sense of family unity.

“Family unity is crucial; it reflects how much we care for one another,” said one speaker at the survey presentation. However, nearly 28% of respondents reported significant stressors over the past year, including financial difficulties and health issues, adversely impacting their Healthy Family Index scores.

To combat these challenges, the survey introduced the innovative DECAF method—an acronym for Discover, Emotion, Coach, Authority, and Follow-up. This approach aims to enhance communication and emotional understanding within families.

“We believe that empathy training is vital for parents and children alike,” said a program director.

“The needs of families are constantly changing, and the service center always stands by you.” The DECAF method encourages families to engage in activities that promote emotional intelligence and resilience.

“If the better-performing families continue to thrive, that will be very beneficial,” the program director added, highlighting the importance of monitoring progress among those with lower scores.

The representative said, “We will investigate what has happened to these families,” noting that many who were previously rated as good or average are now facing difficulties. The goal is to improve public balance and social connection scores, which can significantly enhance a family’s overall situation.

“If someone completes the assessment and receives a low score, it indicates a need for greater attention to their social connections and support systems,” the representative said. They raised concerns about whether individuals have relatives or friends to help them and whether their neighborhoods provide a supportive environment.

“If the situation is relatively poor, we need to focus on six key dimensions,” they added, indicating a comprehensive strategy moving forward. The representative concluded on an optimistic note, stating, “We hope to collaborate with that department to develop effective services that address these critical areas.”

Ms. Ye, coordination director of the survey initiative, noted that concerns for healthy families have been growing since the National Health Commission presented its Initiative for Healthy Families on International Day of Families in 2017. Nadia Shaw