Whimsical Holidays

The year-end holiday season is coming and W Macau is one of the best places to be. Perfect for those seeking a traditional celebration during the holidays, DIVA offers an immersive and contemporary Cantonese dining experience in December. To honour the holiday spirit, it will serve an exclusive eight-course menu, featuring a harmonious blend of local Macau flavours, all crafted to perfection. Highlight dishes include Applewood-Smoked Wok-fried A5 Kobe Beef with White Porcini, Double-boiled Ningxia Lamb in Superior Broth, and Cuttlefish in Garlic Chili Oil.

As part of Macallan’s 200th anniversary celebration, W Macau’s destination bar Blind Tiger, will be hosting a special ‘Blind Tiger X Macallan Litha Night’ from November 22 to 23 for guests to experience ‘The Macallan Serve When Craft Meets Class’. The hotel’s head mixologist, Samio and guest mixologist Sasha Wijidessa, from Singapore’s renowned innovative drinking destination, Fura, one of the Asia’s 50 Best Bar 2024, will craft a unique selection of cocktails that highlight the rich flavors of the Macallan Litha, with a twist of sustainable food ingredients.

The two mixologists will work together to bring a range of exclusive cocktails that highlight the unique tasting notes of the Macallan Litha, enhanced by advanced fermentation techniques to set a festive mood. The menu includes Samio’s “Error Tomato”, a combination of three types of fermented tomatoes that redefine the tomato flavor. His “Error Beetroot” balances earthy beetroot with Macallan Litha’s vanilla-caramel notes, creating a richly layered drink. Sasha’s highlight drinks will be the “New Yuck City,” with seaweed, pineapple, lemon, grapefruit, and white chocolate foam.

Overseeing the drinks at Fura, Sasha strives to find creative ways to make the ingredients work, ensuring the drinks are both flavorful and environmentally friendly. With a relentless commitment to his craft, W Macau – Studio City’s Samio (masterfully designs awe-inspiring beverages that captivate and delight guests, turning every drink into a memorable experience.