Traffic adjustments announced for cycling test

Traffic adjustments will be implemented Nov. 24 for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Road Cycling Race in the 15th National Games Road cycling test event. The Macau Bridge will be closed to traffic from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has outlined temporary measures to ensure the safety and efficiency of the event. Notably, nine bus routes will alter their stops, and the taxi stand at Taipa Ferry Terminal will be temporarily closed.

Additionally, all shuttle services on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will be suspended during this period.

The men’s individual race will showcase 23 representative teams from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, featuring 71 professional athletes.

The race will cover a significant distance of 230 kilometers, with the course divided into three sections: 160.7 kilometers in Zhuhai, 55.8 kilometers in Hong Kong, and 13.5 kilometers in Macau.

Participants and spectators are advised to consider alternative transportation options, such as sea transport via the ferry, due to expected congestion.

DSAT said yesterday that vehicles booked for customs clearance on that day will not be penalized for missing their appointments if they do not clear customs.

Authorities urge citizens and travelers to stay informed through real-time updates via local transport mobile apps and local media.

These measures aim to minimize disruption while facilitating a successful test event for next year’s National Games. Nadia Shaw