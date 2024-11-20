UM Hengqin land plot at RMB946 million

The University of Macau (UM) has taken a step in its expansion plans by purchasing a plot of land in Hengqin for RMB946 million. The land, covering an area of approximately 375,600 square meters, will serve as the site for a new comprehensive university recognized by the government.

The planned construction area for this new campus is set to exceed 77,000 square meters, with most of the land dedicated to the development of higher education facilities. These will include departments focused on science, engineering, agriculture, and medicine, catering to the diverse educational needs of the region.

According to the listing requirements, the winner of the land bid must build and operate an international comprehensive public university, with a commitment to accommodating no less than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The new campus is expected to be operational by 2028, with a projected enrollment of 8,000 students, including 4,000 graduate students, and a faculty of 500 teachers.

University rector Song Yonghua has said the new campus will feature several specialized schools to address the specific talent needs of the cooperation zone in Hengqin. These include a medical school, an engineering school, an information school, and a design school, to meet regional demand for increased expertise in, among others, industries like high-tech, healthcare and finance. VC