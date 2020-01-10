Sands China to continue responsible gaming initiatives into 2020

Sands China Ltd. has pledged to conduct more training sessions and workshops for its employees this year as part of the company’s responsible gaming initiatives.

In a statement to the Times, the gaming operator said that it is also planning to enhance its community and ongoing outreach efforts, as well as enshrine best practices by maintaining a “sophisticated set of procedures and practices.”

In February last year, the Times reported that the gaming operator had established a new leadership position in the company – the Chief Responsible Gaming Officer – to demonstrate the company’s dedication to building a culture of responsible gaming in the SAR.

A new Special Gaming Projects department was also established to encourage responsible gaming behaviour and increase employees’ awareness of problem gambling.

Last year, as part of its responsible gaming 2019 promotions, the Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office, YMCA Macau, the Macao Association for Juvenile Volunteers and the Gaming Employees’ Home held roadshows at various times between August and November across the firm’s properties in the SAR.

The roadshows were intended to help employees learn more about the local organizations’ responsible gaming services, including Sheng Kung Hui’s 24-hour gambling counselling hotline and its online gambling counselling services.

Roadshows such as these seek to increase awareness among employees of gaming operators and to encourage those dealing with gambling disorders to seek help as soon as possible.

Games and activities relating to responsible gaming were also part of the roadshows, which reached a total of nearly 10,000 employees, according to data provided by the gaming operator.

The company cooperated with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to train “Responsible Gaming Ambassadors”, who are equipped with the knowledge and skills to identify and intervene in problem gambling cases. Nearly 650 Responsible Gaming Ambassadors have been trained since the start of the initiative.

Aside from the program conducted in coordination with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the company also conducted monthly responsible gaming training sessions last year in order to educate employees about gambling risks, develop positive money management habits, and aid customers in need.

In a statement issued by the operator, Sands China also donated over half a million patacas to three local responsible gaming centres in December 2019 to support their responsible gaming efforts.

According to the company’s statement, it is essential for local gaming operators to safeguard the wellbeing of Macau’s residents and visitors by promoting responsible gaming.