Sands China visits repaired homes in Coloane

Sands China team members and executives yesterday visited the residents of Navegantes Street and Lai Chi Vun in Coloane, whose homes were recently repaired thanks to the assistance of the gaming operator.

Following Typhoon Hato, Sands China organized a project to repair 22 homes in Coloane, including three that had been partly destroyed. This was achieved through the support and coordination of the Housing Bureau and three local construction companies.

Speaking to the press, Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China said that the gaming operator has already fulfilled nearly half of its pledged response in the wake of Typhoon Hato to different associations and higher education institutions.

Wong recalled that Sands mobilized its resources to assist the community in repairing devastated sites.

“We have dispersed more than MOP30 million. We still have some other projects that are ongoing. Any amount remaining, we will put into a fund that would attend similar emergencies in the future,” Wong said, explaining that this would expedite assistance in future emergency situations.

Wong noted that the group has been careful in distributing the MOP65 million pledge to the right projects and the genuinely needy.

Meanwhile, regarding the renewal of concessionaire licenses, the president noted that it awaits further instruction from the government.

“I think this is a process that the government is now undertaking. We as an operator will wait for the government’s instructions on how to move forward,” he said.

“We are concentrating on doing our best for the time being. We still have many years to go as a concessionaire.” LV

